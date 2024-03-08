USPS considers changes to Tulsa's postal distribution plant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s postal distribution plant employs hundreds of Oklahomans including Debbie Cottrell. She’s a 35 year vet of the postal service, confused by the prospects of losing some operations to Oklahoma City.

"I don’t understand why there’s any need to send the mail to OKC when we have capability of doing it here," Cottrell said.

Leaders at the USPS are taking a look at facilities across the country. Tulsa’s could be repurposed. Current proposals have incoming mail still sorting at the Tulsa plant, but outgoing mail sorting at the OKC plant. Neighbors like Linda Hamlett are concerned about the timing implications, and the frequent severe weather in the OKC metro.

"If that happens in Oklahoma City around the mail system, what are we left with? Nothing," Hamlett said.

These plans are still in the early stages, but if they go through, the Oklahomans working at the Tulsa plant could see major changes in their lives. A spokesperson for the USPS says tenured “career” employees will not be losing their jobs with USPS. However, it remains to be seen if they will report to the Tulsa distribution plant for work.

"We hope to find positions for those employees so they will continue to be postal employees but we will have to see what will be available at that time," Hernandez said.

As for the timing, Becky Hernandez says USPS analysts don’t expect such a move would effect the timing of the mail’s delivery.

"The processing, even now, is done overnight. While everybody is sleeping, the postal service is working," Hernandez said.

During a Thursday afternoon meeting, USPS reps fielded more than two hours of questions, suggestions and complaints. The big themes: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decisions, the timing of mail delivery, and the quality of work at Tulsa’ s plant, which Cottrell says is strong.

"I mean, there’s nothing wrong with them. I mean I don’t know anybody from OKC but I don’t think they’ll be any better than us," Cottrell said.

Leaders at the postal service promise to keep Oklahomans updated on the whole process. 2 News will pass along any info as soon as it is published.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

