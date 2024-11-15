USDE outlines story of Owasso HS teacher 'grooming' students

OWASSO, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Education just completed its investigation into Owasso Public Schools’ handling of Title IX cases.

A 20-page report outlines their findings.

Buried in page 15 is the story of a high school teacher accused of “grooming” his students.

The report says an unnamed teacher sent “frequent messages over social media to a female high school student.”

In one instance, the teacher asked the student to name her favorite drink, then offered to bring it to class. This was not a one-off.



In fact, the report says the teacher sent more than 130 messages to three female students.

The report never names the teacher in question; however, it does say he worked at the high school and resigned after a meeting with human resources.

2 News is working to uncover this teacher's identity. OPS says it is working to fulfill an open records request filed by 2 News.

2 News also asked for an interview with Superintendent Margaret Coates. The spokesperson for the district did not respond to that request.

Going back to the teacher’s meeting with HR: according to the report, the HR director told the teacher that “any one message may not have been a concern.”

However, they said “the scope and the number of messages created a problem for the district.”

The report says the teacher resigned at the end of the meeting and is not eligible for rehire by Owasso.

Concluding their report on this teacher, USDE investigators say they “found no evidence that the district offered supportive services or explained to the students or their parents the process for filing a formal title nine complaint.”

