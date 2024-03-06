USA BMX Camp for north Tulsa children

TULSA, Okla. — The USA BMX Rise camp kicks off the training wheels to start a 12-week adventure at the Hardesty National BMX stadium. Dwight Bills has a son in the camp. He told KJRH he's thankful for this opportunity.

"I think it's a great opportunity for my son as well as for the northern community here in Tulsa and support from parents," Bills said.

The RISE camp which stands for resiliency, inclusion, social awareness and education will have 30 kids meet at the Hardesty National BMX stadium once a week. Growing their biking skills and learning about history through a bike ride to Black wall street. Dwight is ready to watch his son grow.

"I am thrilled I hope he has a blast I hope he really enjoys it like I said I kind of wish I had this opportunity when I was younger" said bills.

The RISE camp is more than just riding a bike and learning some cools tricks. They teach them math and science by having them calculate the angles within a bike. As well as providing a free lifetime membership to use the facility.

All of the young bike riders get to keep their bike and helmet once they graduate from the program. Ray Hoyt, the Executive Director of the USA BMX foundation, told KJRH the program aims to help the community that he says hasn't been given an opportunity in the BMX world.

​"Discovery, mobility, exploration, socialization, all the things that I think some of us grew up with we want and try and make sure that we give these kids this opportunity" said Hoyt.

​Three programs are held throughout the year with two kids from each program being selected in the USA BMX grand national competition. Hoyt said there are big plans in the future for the camp.

"We're really close to having a full-blown curriculum around this program so we can pick this up and take this to at risk and underserved communities" said Hoyt.

The next program for the USA BMX RISE camp will start this fall on August 27.

