US Senate considers National Monument designation for Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Senators could soon decide on designating the Historic Greenwood District as a national monument.

The Energy and Natural Resources Committee will meet on May 15 to discuss the designation.

“It’s a great community here on Greenwood,” said Raittia Rogers.

Raittia Rogers visits the Historic Greenwood District from time to time and said she would love to see it designated as a national monument for the benefit of Tulsans and for visitors.

“There’s a lot of times when I come on Greenwood there are people from out of state and lots of people from around the world right here on Greenwood,” said Rogers.

Reuban Gant, Executive Director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation said it’s been more than 15 years in the making to get to this point.

“It will submit the story of Greenwood into the annals of American history,” said Reuban Gant.

He said it’ll also attract investment in Greenwood. Gant is in Washington, D.C., preparing for the hearing.

“In a time of Jim Crow and segregation, we have this community of black folk that not just survived but thrived,’ said Gant. “That’s an example of resilience and fortitude and community and entrepreneurship, all of those positive things.”

He said there's still work to do to get the national monument designation. The bill has been introduced in the Senate, but it still needs a House bill and a vote. Gant said he’ll meet with lawmakers to drum up support while in D.C.

“It’s progress,” said Gant.

From MLK on the west, Lansing on the east, Archer on the south, and Pine on the north, he wants the boundaries of this community and what happened inside of them to never be hidden again.

“That was the impact and effect of the massacre, but it also represented a prosperous community, and that’s what we want to focus on,” said Gant.

Gant said he’ll observe the hearing and be available to answer questions. To learn more about the effort, click here.

