University of Tulsa officially opens applications for Mayfest 2024

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 26, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is officially taking applications for vendors and volunteers to participate in Mayfest 2024.

The beloved Tulsa event has been going on for more than 50 years and is a staple in showing the city's beautiful art, music and culture while highlighting Oklahoma artists.

Since starting in 1973, Mayfest has outlined the community spirit of Tulsa, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tulsa and is a reflection of the city's art scene.

The festival's goal is to provide an inclusive and engaging space for artists and performers to come together and share their love of the arts.

