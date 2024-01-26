University of Tulsa officially opens applications for Mayfest 2024

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa is officially taking applications for vendors and volunteers to participate in Mayfest 2024.
The beloved Tulsa event has been going on for more than 50 years and is a staple in showing the city's beautiful art, music and culture while highlighting Oklahoma artists.
Since starting in 1973, Mayfest has outlined the community spirit of Tulsa, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Tulsa and is a reflection of the city's art scene.
The festival's goal is to provide an inclusive and engaging space for artists and performers to come together and share their love of the arts.
Application Details
- Musical artists can perform solo, with a band or with a group for 15, 30 or 45-minute sets on one of the community stages. Click here to sign up.
- Artists wanting to be featured vendors displaying and selling their artwork in a 10x10 space for all three of the day's events can sign up here.
- Mayfest features dancers, comedians, spoken-word artists and a wide variety of other performers. You can sign up for a 15, 30 or 45-minute set here.
- Vendors wanting to sell food at this year's Mayfest click here to sign up and serve.
- Anyone wanting to volunteer to cover one of many shifts during the weekend can sign up here.
