University of Tulsa offering scholarships for Afghan refugees

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa announced a new scholarship Tuesday offered to refugees from Afghanistan as their country is taken over by the Taliban.

The university says scholarships will be offered to two Afghans seeking refuge in the U.S. who apply at the school.

“TU has long been one of our nation’s most international universities, welcoming students from more than 60 countries to the heartland,” said TU President Brad Carson.

“At a time when these brave young people need us most, we are opening our doors to provide a safe place to learn and grow.”

The scholarships are available right away and cover the total cost of attendance for up to four years.

“It is our hope to expand the global connections for which TU is known, promote a spirit of free inquiry and advance humanitarian efforts by assisting Afghan students at this difficult and historic time. Our hearts go out to each of them,” Carson said.

“In addition to providing financial aid, The University of Tulsa stands ready to address the mental and emotional needs of these displaced students and prepare them to give back as successful TU alumni. We challenge other organizations to consider similar support for the Afghan people.”

Here are the guidelines for those looking to receive the scholarship:

Apply as a first-time undergraduate for a bachelor's degree.

Have fled Afghanistan and can legally enter, or have legally entered, the United States.

Demonstrate they would not have the financial means to otherwise attend TU.

Be able to lawfully study full-time in the U.S.

