TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa announced former football player Howard Twilley passed away at 81.

Twilley set numerous NCAA receiving records in 1964 and 1965, catching 261 passes for 3,343 yards and 32 touchdowns in his career at TU.

University of Tulsa mourns Hall of Famer Howard Twilley

His school record for career receiving yards stood for nearly 60 years, until being surpassed in 2022 by Keylon Stokes, the university said.

Twilley had 95 receptions for 1,178 yards and 12 TDs in 1964, and 134 catches for 1,779 yards and 16 TDs in 1965, while leading Tulsa to Bluebonnet Bowl appearances in each of those two seasons.

Twilley was also a two-time All-American and finished his career as the 1965 Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Twilley was inducted into the Tulsa Athletic Hall of Fame in 1984, the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992, and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1995. His jersey, No. 81, was retired by the university.

Twilley also won two Super Bowls and played in three with the Miami Dolphins. He played for the team from 1966 to 1976.

