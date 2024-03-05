University of Tulsa freshmen retention rates at 99%, highest in two decades

TULSA, Okla. — Freshman retention rates at the University of Tulsa are at almost 99%, marking the highest rate of first-year students enrolling and staying in more than 20 years.



The first few days on campus are seemingly make or break when it comes to solidifying a student’s college decision. Third year Vishwasri Aleti came to Tulsa from St. Louis without knowing anyone, which added to the intimidation of freshman year.

“Originally I was very nervous that maybe like TU wasn’t the place for me, because I didn’t know a single person in Oklahoma when I came to TU,” said Aleti.

She said with orientation being the first four days after move-in, she no longer had any questions on if transferring was in the cards. Aleti quickly found a community, got involved and found her place on campus making her more secure in her new environment.

Those initial experiences made all the difference for her and kept Aleti on track to graduate a year early.

“TU provides the space with having all of these events, and having the amazing student to faculty ratio, having small class sizes,” said Aleti. “All of the resources are here at TU but it’s up to the students for us to take advantage of those opportunities.”

President Brad Carson said the college is in an expansion mode, with programs growing and being added as options for students to choose from. He said students recognize that effort, with this class of 700 students coming from 43 states across the nation.

“We think it shows the exciting things happening at the university. What a great experience students are having here,” said Carson. “We’re fulfilling our promise to parents and students that if you come to the University of Tulsa that we’ll ensure you’re successful and that you’ll graduate.”

In terms of keeping first year’s enrolled and deter them from considering transferring, Carson said it’s about following through for the students. Keeping students at TU will keep enrollment on track to increase, just helping the university flourish.

“We try to promise them that this will be a transformative experience that equips them with the skills they need to go on into the workforce but also the skills that make them a better person,” said Carson. “I think you see the students enjoying the classes they’re in, the very small classes, they’re getting the training they need, but they’re also investigating the big questions of life, which is what college is about where you can go out of your university experience and be a better person, a better citizen.”

Senior Lynsey Mendenhall also spoke to 2 News and began her college career at the height of the pandemic. She said she wasn’t sure she was going to stay enrolled, but those first-year experience programs and connections she made early on kept her at TU.

“I kinda wanted to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone and I’m really really glad I did because it made it so worth it,” said Mendenhall. “Even during covid, I was able to find my community and as the years progressed, it just got better and better.”

Carson also attributes the milestone of retention to the faculty, staff and alumni base that have united under one goal of making ‘TU the best university between the Rockies and the Mississippi River.’

