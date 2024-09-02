Union track star, football player shot at party

TULSA, Okla. — A Union Public School athlete was shot at a party at an Airbnb near 21st and Sheridan on Sept. 1, the school said.

Tulsa police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. when another teenager at the party fired a shot.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Jarek Watie was shot in the face and neck and is in critical but stable condition.

“We are greatly concerned about Jarek Watie, as he is a special young man and an integral part of our Union family," said Union's Athletic Director. "Jarek and his family are in our thoughts, and we are praying for a quick and full recovery.”

The person who allegedly fired the shot turned themselves in, police said. Because the suspect is a juvenile, Tulsa police couldn't release the suspect's name.

TPD arrested the suspect for reckless conduct with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Watie was the state champion in the 400M race in 2023 and helped Union win back-to-back Track and Field state championships in 2023 and 2024.

On Aug. 30, Watie caught two touchdown passes against Bentonville as Union's wide receiver to help bring home the season-opening win.

He's also earned a scholarship to the University of Tulsa to run track.

This is a developing story.

