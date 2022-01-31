Union Public Schools reveals mascot design, asks for public opinion

TULSA, Okla. — After an extensive design phase, Union Public Schools has a finalist for the Redhawks mascot logo and they're asking for the public to give their opinion.

Designed by a student at Union High School, the logo was unanimously selected by the Mascot Advisory Committee to move forward as a finalist.

Union students, parents, staff, alumni, and community supporters are encouraged to participate in a Thought Exchange to share opinions and help determine if this Redhawks design is an effective identity for Union Public Schools.

In November 2021, Union students votes overwhelmingly in favor of Redhawks as the new district mascot.

“A number of design concepts were well underway for the Redhawks when this one arrived out of the blue,” said Chris Payne, Chief Communications Officer for Union Public Schools. “People have been sending mascot ideas in all along, even after we had settled on Redhawks. This particular design by a junior at Union High School was absolutely stunning. After some fine-tuning, we presented it to the Mascot Committee, and they unanimously recommended that we present this student design as a finalist. Should opinions be favorable, we will move forward with a student vote to approve it as the official Union Redhawks logo.”

The district launched the public search for a new mascot in June 2021, asking for ideas from students, parents, teachers, alumni and the public.

Over 320 ideas were submitted during the month-long process, which ultimately led to two front-runners, the Redhawks and the Bison.

The Union Redhawks prevailed as the winning choice with 80.7 percent of students in grades 6-12 voting decisively for the red-winged predator.

“We are curious to see what Union students, staff, fans, and supporters have to say about this design,” said Payne, “as it really knocked our socks off. Everyone has been very surprised when they learned it was the work of a student. Should this logo be approved, we will reveal the identity of the student, as he has offered some unique insights with his interpretation of the Union Redhawks. Now we are going to let the people speak and see what they have to say.”

On November 9, 2020, the Union Board of Education voted unanimously to discontinue the use of the Union Redskins mascot that had been in place for more than 75 years.

The Thought Exchange will run through Feb. 7, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. The results will be shared at the close of the exercise.

To participate in the Thought Exchange, click here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --