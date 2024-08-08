Union Public Schools issues reminder on no cellphone policy

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — As we head into the school year, Union Public Schools wants to remind families about its "off and away all day" cellphone policy.

The policy was implemented two years ago in an attempt to increase student engagement.



8th Grade Principal Michelle Cudy said it's all about making sure students stay focused.

"When we first rolled this out, we were overwhelmingly supported by our community," she said.

"Our parents were 100% on board with understanding the importance of students disconnecting and being focused, not being so distracted by cell phones."

Students from 6th to 8th grade are prohibited from using their cell phones all day, including lunchtime.

"We want our kids to talk to each other. We want them to actually interact," said Cudy.

"If you're not just always looking down at your phone, you're actually interacting with the world around you, so you are building your social skills, your in-person, real-life social skills," she said.

Rebecca Gray's son is going into 9th grade this year.

She agrees with the policy.

"I know, as a person, as an adult, how hard it is to stay focused on our day when we have our phones on us all the time," she said.

"Also, if it's not out, they can't lose it often."

She says that this policy also helps with privacy.

"Pictures and videos that our child doesn't want to be taken of him, that's protecting his right to privacy as well."

She says that her son seemed unaffected by the policy.

"He's a rule-follower," she said.

"I know that everybody is gonna have their own opinion, but he certainly feels like if it's a rule, then they know what's best."

