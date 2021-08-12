Union Pacific Big Boy in Oklahoma

The Union Pacific Big Boy is in Oklahoma!
Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War Two.
It's making several stops across Green Country. Starting in Vinita just before 10 a.m., then making its way through Pryor, Wagoner, Muskogee, and McAlester this afternoon.
On Friday, it will make two more stops in Atoka and Durant before heading into Texas.
