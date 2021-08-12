Watch
Photos: Union Pacific Big Boy rolls through Oklahoma

Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.

Union Pacific's Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.
Union Pacific's Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Union Pacific's Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Union Pacific's Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Union Pacific's Big Boy number 4014 is a famed steam locomotive that was built in the 1940s and carried equipment across the nation during World War II.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

