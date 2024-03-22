Udderly Wild: Cows from 2022 crash are still roaming on Berryhill woman's yard

BERRYHILL, Okla. — Authorities believe two cows roaming around West Tulsa are the same ones from a crash near Berryhill in 2022. At the time, police spent hours trying to corral dozens of cattle, and many got away.

“They’re beautiful. They just can’t be in our yard,” said Brenda Stapleton.

When 2 News met with Stapleton, the two Black Angus cows were on the neighbor’s land across the street, getting a bite to eat.

But Stapleton is concerned about them hanging out in her yard, which she said happens often.

They hang out by the air conditioner and leave large cow patties across the yard. Stapleton said they got so close to a house window that they were afraid the cows would lean in and bust through it. They put an old swing in front of the window to act as a barrier.

Multiple divots in the yard also make her nervous about playing with her dog.

“I have a bad back, compressed nerves, displaced disc,” said Stapleton. “I don’t need to fall and make anything worse. That’s my biggest concern.”



She said the cows have even caused problems in the house by unplugging the septic tank.

“That’s all that it could have been,” she explained. “There is tall grass right by there. You could tell where they had been pulling grass, and I guess they caught the cord and pulled it.”

If the pump isn’t working, waste comes back into the house.

“Yeah, lots of bleach,” she said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said they visited there numerous times to try and catch the cattle but exhausted their efforts. They said they couldn’t get close enough to them to dart them and suggested Stapleton hire professional cowboys.

“Who has money for that?” said Stapleton. “It shouldn’t be my responsibility to do that.”

Stapleton is also concerned for the animals as well as drivers because her yard backs up to the Gilcrease Turnpike.

2 News will continue to follow this story and look for possible solutions.

If you have suggestions for help, email Erin Christy at erin.christy@kjrh.com

