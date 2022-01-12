I-44 reopens after cattle-carrying trailer overturns

TULSA, Okla. — I-44 is now back open after being closed for nearly seven hours overnight following a roll-over crash and roaming cattle.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says around 10 p.m. Tuesday they received a call that a tractor-trailer carrying cattle had overturned and the cows spilled out into the roadways.
Troopers and Tulsa police spent hours trying to corral the cows to a safe location out of the road. Some of the cows were found all the in Sapulpa.
Throughout the night, officers attempted to get the cows using horse-mounted units, helicopters, and police cars. So far, there are no reports of any injuries of the people involved.
