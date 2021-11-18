Two families wait in suspense for Governor Stitt's decision ahead of Julius Jones' scheduled execution day

TULSA, Okla. — While the focus has been on the court case and the controversy, for the families involved, this countdown is no doubt excruciating.

While Julius Jones' family works to save his life, the victim's family is awaiting justice for the loved one they lost.

The Howell family has been waiting for more than two decades for closure in the death of their beloved Paul.

Wednesday night, they've said a little as they anxiously await the governor's decision.

Earlier this year, Howell's daughter shared her memories of the terrible day that changed her life forever.

“The door was already cracked open. When I watched him walk up...he had a red bandana over his face a white shirt, a silver gun, like up against his leg here as he was walking up, opened the door and then shot my dad in the head,” Rachel Howell said. “That’s the main image I remember is my dad’s head falling.”

On the other side is Jones' mother, tonight making a final heartfelt plea for her son's life to be spared, defending her son's innocence and demanding a fair trial.

“If my child is executed tomorrow or any day, it should be without a doubt," Jones' mother, Madeline Davis-Jones, said.

The execution is scheduled for a 4 o'clock today.

Governor Stitt's decision to Grant Clemency, or let the execution be carried out could come at any point before then. The governor could also grant a 30 day stay on the execution, which would mean more time to make a decision. In the event that happens, the process would be extended another month.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --