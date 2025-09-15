Two crashes along NB US-75 cause major backups

TULSA, Okla. — A series of crashes along the northbound lanes of US-75 caused a major backup on September 15 morning commute.

Tulsa police confirmed the first wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. when a truck traveling southbound crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting one car.

That crash then caused a second crash on the northbound lanes involving five cars, bringing the total to seven vehicles.

Police said all injuries are considered non-life-threatening, though the total number of people injured was not immediately available. Two people were transported to the hospital.

As of Monday morning, one northbound lane has reopened.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

