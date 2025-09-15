Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two crashes along NB US-75 cause major backups

Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A series of crashes along the northbound lanes of US-75 caused a major backup on September 15 morning commute.

Tulsa police confirmed the first wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. when a truck traveling southbound crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting one car.

That crash then caused a second crash on the northbound lanes involving five cars, bringing the total to seven vehicles.

Police said all injuries are considered non-life-threatening, though the total number of people injured was not immediately available. Two people were transported to the hospital.

As of Monday morning, one northbound lane has reopened.

