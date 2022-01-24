Tulsa's Little Light House welcomes volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — Next Wednesday, we are going to celebrate 2/2/2022 with a special 2 Cares for the Community Day.

Here at 2 News Oklahoma, we will be volunteering our time to organizations that help others and we are asking you to also consider volunteering.

Tulsa's Little Light House is a place where staff, teachers and volunteers are devoted to helping children with disabilities, flourish and thrive, despite the challenges they may face.

The Little Light House has been helping children with special needs since 1972.

For most parents with a child who needs assistance, getting them into a specialized school can be expensive, but for students at the little lighthouse, tuition is free.

"It costs money to raise kids, and especially kids with special needs," says Kimberly Kite, Director of Career and College Volunteering. Often, these kids have other medical situations, they need additional therapy and so it was important to our founder that we provide these services for free."

Since there is no cost to parents and the school is a non-profit, the little lighthouse relies heavily on volunteers.

"We rely so much on them to kind of bridge that gap between what our budget allows and what else we need," says Kite.

Volunteers help with administrative work, as well as cleaning classrooms and playgrounds.

Some also volunteer inside the classrooms.

When volunteers work directly with the children, kite says that often develop strong bonds with the children.

"So, we definitely have some special bonds and they get to develop some really cool relationships. It's cool to see those blossom as volunteers spend more and more time here."

Kite also says it’s volunteers who make the Little Light House so special.

