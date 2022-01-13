What is 2 Cares for the Community Day?

TULSA, Okla. — The 2 Cares for the Community campaign is important to us at 2 News because we want to give back to the community that we started serving with our first broadcast in 1954

We've held countless donation drives and given thousands of dollars to charities that serve green country every day.

2022 is extra special—we are creating a special day for giving back. On February 2, 2022 2 News is inviting everyone to celebrate 2 Cares for the Community Day.

It’s a day dedicated to giving back everyone can join in by volunteering at a nonprofit or do something simple like raking leaves for a neighbor.

Help make this day as big as it can be by sharing the word. Post about it on social media, tell people about it, share this image:

kjrh

The 2 News Oklahoma 5 p.m. on February 2nd will be dedicated to sharing how people care for one another.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --