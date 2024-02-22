Watch Now
Family and Children's Services gives support to Tulsans

Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 22, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Family and Children's Services offers a variety of resources and programs to people in the Tulsa community.

Family and Children's Services' mission:
Since our founding in 1921, we’ve been the place to turn for help with problems that seem overwhelming and too difficult to handle alone. We promote, support and strengthen the well-being and behavioral health of adults, children and families. Over the years, our range of services has grown, but our commitment to excellent, compassionate, and quality care has never wavered.

The nonprofit helps people get access to services at no or reduced cost. The services span a wide range of groups including counseling for children and adults, parenting assistance, rehabilitation services and mental heath services.

The promise:

  • Serve all clients.
  • Offer discounted fees for patients who qualify.
  • Welcome and provide services to people regardless of:
    • Race
    • Color
    • Gender
    • National origin
    • Disability
    • Religion
    • Sexual orientation
    • Inability to pay
  • Accept insurance including:
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Children’s Health Insurance Program

Classes:
Family and Children's Services offers classes to the community.

Click here to learn more about Family and Children's Services.

