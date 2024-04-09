Tulsans set off on 600-mile bike ride touring Okla. All-Black Towns

KELLYVILLE, Okla. — In an effort to raise awareness for the All-Black Towns of Oklahoma, two men clipped in their cycling shoes and set off on a seven day tour.

The journey is approximately 600 miles round trip and will allow the duo to visit the Oklahoma 13 historic sites.

2 News caught up to Osborne Celestain Jr. and his riding partner Eyakem Gulilat as they began a long stretch on Highway 33.

For Celestain it was not only a personal challege but it was also a birthday present to himself.

"For my birthday I’m riding, I rode Route 66, turning 66, riding 600 miles," said Celestain.

He is the founder of the Community Light Foundation. The organization helps tackle food insecurity in Oklahoma.

Celestain is also the director of the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Oklahoma, Tulsa's Chapter.

He hopes this ride can provide a glimpse into the towns and its history.

"There is a wealth of information and stories in these communities, and I just hope people take the time and visit them. And hopefully help them out economically to keep them viable," Celestain said.

The trip is being documented on Celestain's social media. They will also share photos from the towns when they stop.

While the trek is long, Celestain is motivated by the towns enduring spirits.

As for another All-Black Town ride next year, he said he hopes to organizer another trip next year.

Celestain said if people want to donate to his foundation some of the funds will go back into the All-Black Towns.

