Tulsans pack the streets for Cry Baby Hill 2025

TULSA, Okla. — People dressed up and packed the streets near Jackson Avenue and 13th Street for the 15th annual Cry Baby Hill. The theme for 2025 was Righteous Babystones.

Screaming and baby heads on sticks were the norm for Cry Baby Hill. Ocea Palmer-Krause said she came for a good time.

"This is the best time of year, nothing better, the energy is electric, the people are awesome," said Palmer-Krause.

KJRH

The annual event is part of the Tulsa Tough bike race up a hill in downtown Tulsa. Plenty of people, like Augusta Davis, came out to let the bikers hear it.

"You have to scream and bully people, cheer for those bikers," said Davis.

2 News was there in 2024, where the theme was a beauty pageant. The Cry Baby Hill 2025 theme was a play on the TV show The Righteous Gemstones, which premiered in 2019 and concluded with its final episode in May 2025.

KJRH

Andrea Pemberton said she traveled to attend Cry Baby Hill.

"I live in Nashville now, and I drive here just for this event because I love the entire Tulsa tough experience, and I love Crybaby Hill, especially. I'm always going to be out here to celebrate," said Pemberton.

To learn more about the Tulsa Tough bike race, click here.

