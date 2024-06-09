'Best place to be yourself' | 14th Cry Baby Hill in the books

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Tough bike race kicked off on June 9 with people coming out to support at Cry Baby Hill.

People gathered at the top of the hill, wore costumes, and listened to live music. Jeremy Taylor said he came out to spectate and have a great time.

"The party, the street party environment, and getting to drink and to dress up a little and make a bunch of noise,” said Taylor.

People brought plenty of fun ways to make noise, such as cowbells and whistles. Taylor said the best part was being in the crowd.

"I like having a sense of community, and Tulsa Tough brings that. It's the best thing we do in Tulsa,” said Taylor.

Cry Baby Hill wasn't all screaming and cheering on the cyclists. There were vendors, food trucks, and a beauty queen theme.

Lauren Rogers said she came out to the event to show off her style.

"Absolutely, it's an electric atmosphere. If you tell us to dress up like beauty queens, we're going to do it,” said Rogers.

Dan Rocky also came out to party and watch the cyclist compete. She said the event is a perfect opportunity for people to express themselves.

"The most important thing in the world is to feel cool, be cool. However, that looks to you. I think Cry Baby Hill is the best place to be yourself,” said Rocky.

The Tulsa Tough Bike Race aims to promote a healthy lifestyle and bring in people from all over Tulsa.

