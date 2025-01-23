Tulsans fearful after President Trump's executive orders tightening immigration

TULSA, Okla. — As of this summer, Tulsa is home to approximately 46,000 immigrants according to the mayor's office. They make up nearly 11% of the city's population.

With a number of executive orders coming down from President Trump narrowing in on stricter immigration measures, many in Tulsa are fearful.

“When it comes to my local circles, our organizations are very well communicating with one another to say 'hey what are you hearing from the people that you serve, and most of the things are, what do we do?” said Alfredo Marcelo.

KJRH

He's been in Tulsa since 2008, after immigrating from Mexico.

It's been years of working through the citizenship process, but he's currently a legal permanent resident.

Some of the measures pertaining to immigration include declaring a national emergency at the border, ending the catch and release protocol and putting an end to birthright citizenship — which is also known as the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution.

“People live with fear everyday, it’s not something that is new because of an executive order," said Marcelo. "We as immigrants do not live a life like there is a tomorrow. We always think of the day, today I am going to work and sometimes I don’t know if I’m coming back or if something is going to happen.”

These measures, Marcelo said, only heightening these concerns.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen brought some questions to immigration attorney Hector Quiroga.

With executive orders being blocked in the past, she asked if he expected that to be the case with some that President Trump signed on his inauguration day.

“I believe so," said Quiroga. "I believe the courts at least like to keep the status quo until the parties have the chance to really argue in court."

Depending on how it's written, an order could have a 30 day period before going into effect.

That is the case with the removal of birth right citizenship.

“It’s kind of like giving a little bit of a grace period between now and then, however it gives enough time for injunctions to be filed," said Quiroga. "ACLU has filed lawsuits. There's about 20 states filing, challenging things. So, it's already happening."

As for what to do now, Quiroga said immigrants should wait to see what sticks, and to also know your rights and stay informed.

