Tulsa woman is working to help those affected by wildfires

TULSA, Okla. — Wildfires are raging through North Texas with multiple fires remaining active across the state's panhandle.

Valorie Kelly, a Fritch, Texas resident who knew someone who died from the fires, said she's devastated.

"It was just unbelievable. It was like, no, this doesn't happen," said Kelly.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said the Smoke House Creek fire, the biggest at the moment, is only 15% contained. So, what is the most significant need for residents affected right now?

"Basically, anything would be of help. What popped in my mind was canned goods cause canned goods last for years," said Kelly.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the fire environment, and chances for new fires will decrease with cooler temperatures and less wind. Valorie said she was still in shock.

"You don't think of stuff like this actually happening you know. You hear about fires and California and Washington and then here they are right on you".

Virginia Fowler, lives in Tulsa now, but once called Fritch, Texas her home. She found out her old house burned in the fires.

She told 2 News she couldn’t believe her hometown was turning to ash.

"Knowing that so much of that land is now gone by fire is devastating cause there is memories you're always going to have memories" said Fowler.

Fowler's family was deeply rooted in the community in which they lived. She said her father owned a Subway in the town and hosted events for everyone to enjoy.

Virginia is accepting donations to drive a van to Texas and deliver any supplies she can to those in need. To donate, drop off all supplies at the front doors of the Bank of America building located at 15 West 6th Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"For their histories to be destroyed is horrible and that why I want to do what I can there's never not enough that you can contribute" said Fowler.

Fowler is accepting donations until March 8, the day she drives down.

