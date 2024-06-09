TULSA TOUGH: Cyclists, spectators brave Oklahoma heat

TULSA, Okla. — June 7-9 brought people from all over the nation to watch Tulsa Tough.

For one coach he was excited to see his team compete.

"For almost anybody, this will be the biggest race that they do the competitiveness the speed so Tulsa’s special in that regard," said Chris Carlson.

He enjoys watching his team succeed. He told 2 News that many of his students have grown from year to year.

"Yeah, a lot of them have been coming into this over the years and progressing from the lower ranks to the higher ranks and they’ve done well," said Carlson.

He not only coached this year, he was a competitor. While he competed solo this year he said that when his team works together they make moves.

He gave a little more insight into what the team does for each other. He explained that there are worker bees and those designed to win. They all work together to take the crown.

However, he said the heat was a challenge on June 8.

"You can start a race thinking this is what’s going to happen. Something entirely different can play out and today with the heat I think a lot of people are finding, I found in my race, the plan I went in with was not a viable plan. It was just way too hot for me.

The June heat is always a concern at Tulsa Tough however fans don’t seem to mind.

"We’re staying hydrated, we’re staying cool we got lots of shade lots of walking around," said Paige Fife.

2 News was curious about the weather during these race weekends over the last few years.

2024

June 7 - 92°F (Heat Index: 97°)

June 8 - 96°F (Heat Index: 104°)

June 9 - Forecast: 85°F

2023

9 - 94°F / 0.27" rain

10 - 83°F / 0.39" rain

11 - 86°F / 0.16" rain

2022

June 10 - 89°F / 1.21" rain

June 11 - 92°F

June 12 - 98°F

2021

June 11 - 90°F

June 12 - 95°F / 0.01" rain

June 13 - 93°F

Over the last four, three-day Tulsa Tough weekends the average temperature was 91ºF. It didn’t stop the cyclist and their fans.

For many cyclists, this race is one to plan for.

"I mean the people of Tulsa come out and support," said Carlson.

Learn more about Tulsa Tough here.



