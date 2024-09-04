TULSA to NYC: Delta launches nonstop service to LaGuardia Airport

TULSA, Okla. — It just got a whole lot easier to fly to the Big Apple.

Delta Airlines will launch its nonstop service between Tulsa International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sept. 4.

This is the second direct connection between Tulsa and New York. Less than two years ago, American Airlines launched its nonstop connection to LaGuardia.

This new option from Delta adds some more flexibility for Oklahomans when flying to New York.

Just like those nonstop American flights, these new Delta flights will fly between Tulsa and LaGuardia once a day.

Looking at Expedia, it seems Delta’s flight to New York will leave around 8:12 each morning and land at Laguardia just before 12:30pm (Eastern time). It appears most days the return flight to Tulsa will land at 8:42pm.

2 News looked to see if there was much difference in ticket prices across multiple days and weeks on Expedia, and the prices for Delta and American to LaGuardia were mostly the same.

To mark the launch ahead of the first flight’s 7:55 a.m. departure, officials will cut a ribbon, and passengers will receive a giveaway.

