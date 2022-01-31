Tulsa store sees more customers ahead of winter storm

TULSA, Okla. — With winter weather quickly approaching, people are hitting the stores to stock up on the winter necessities.

Ice, sleet and snow are all expected across northeast Oklahoma on Wednesday so ice melt, shovels and firewood are a few items Ace Hardware on Peoria is selling. They said pallets of ice melt are going the fastest out of all the winter needs. One employee told 2 News people have been in and out all day looking for ice melt in case the weather turns nasty.

“We have sold a pallet of ice melt today already so I think that’ll continue to be a high demand item. That and firewood of course,” said Corey Gomez, with the store.

Gomez said another shipment of ice melt is expected Tuesday evening. Gomez said customers should hurry if they want to stock up.

