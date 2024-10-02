Tulsa State Fair shares breastfeeding info after mother kicked out of booth

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A mother living in Sand Springs experienced an uncomfortable situation when she was kicked out of a vendor booth after breastfeeding her baby.

Leigh Miller said she was waiting to be helped by a worker at the booth and decided to take a seat on a chair she was thinking about buying.

She said a worker immediately came by and told her to leave.

She went to guest services to try and get some help.

"They were a little confused, they said they didn't know of any place for me to nurse my baby," she said. "They were really sweet and offered me space behind a curtain, it was just on the floor."

Miller said it felt weird to have to be covered up behind the curtain, and she felt like her baby could have been more comfortable.

"My daughter is very distracted when she's eating, so ideally, if I had been someplace quiet with no distractions, she would have nursed the best," she said.

Once she got home, she sent an email to the fair about her experience.

She received this email in response:

Vice President of the Tulsa State Fair, Amanda Blair, said nursing mothers are not just limited to family restrooms.

She said the fair has no restrictions on its public spaces when it comes to breastfeeding.

"We do follow all of the Oklahoma laws and it is Oklahoma law that any mother can feed their child wherever," she said.

As a mother, Blair said it is important to her that mothers are comfortable while feeding their babies.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

