Tulsa soccer club team invited to compete in Spain

TULSA, Okla — A team of local soccer players is trying to put Tulsa on the international map.

These young athletes have been invited to compete in Spain, but they need the community's support to get there.

The team would attend several training exercises as well as compete in multiple tournaments.

The players in the team represent five different schools in the Tulsa Area.

The WSA 05 Sharks is a team that is part of the West Side Alliance, a local non-profit soccer club.

The team is ranked number one in the state and 18th in the region.

They have qualified in the Nationals Final Cup three years in a row in Denver, in 2021 they were finalists.

In 2020 the team was invited to compete in Spain, the trip would cost around $4,000 per player.

They initially turned down the opportunity because most players come from low income areas and their families could not afford the trip's expenses.

In 2021 the team was invited to compete again, this time they're doing everything in their power to get to Spain.

One of the players, Joseph Falls, tells 2 News, "it’s been a lot of work, we’ve done a lot, a ton of fundraising, carwashes, selling stuff, and it’s just constant work to try and get the funds to get over to Spain, but not only that, it’s also the training and the practices to get better so we can compete and get spots on the team over there.”

The team's fundraising goal is $75,000 by November, and right now they say they have just under $10,000.

In addition to their fundraising activities, they have also created a GoFundMe page.

If you would like more information about the team or how to donate, click here.

