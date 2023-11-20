Tulsa sees 3 separate homicides in 48 hours; four dead, three injured

TULSA, Okla. — Four people are dead and three are critically injured after three separate shootings in Tulsa from Sunday evening to early Monday.

Early Sunday, the Tulsa Police Department responded to a shooting at a home in North Tulsa, which left two dead and three injured after a family gathering turned violent.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man were killed. A 15-year-old is in critical condition, an 18-year-old is likely paralyzed, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Later that evening, a man was shot and killed on 31st and Mingo St., near the Arvest Bank, around 6 p.m. Police are searching for two men believed to be linked to the incident and are accepting information from the public through Crime Stoppers.



2 News crews attempted to speak with neighbors, but many said they didn't see or hear anything and did not feel comfortable speaking on the matter. Others declined to comment.

The last act of violence this weekend began a bit before 1 am at a Dollar General near East Pine St. and North Yale Ave. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said the victim was taken to the hospital but died about an hour later.

The shooter, later identified as Thomas Lee Knox, is a tribal citizen, meaning the investigation will be handed over to federal investigators.



According to the Tulsa Police Tracker, there were 69 reported homicides in the year 2022. With a little over a month left of this year, there are 40 recorded homicides for the year 2023, but as of this afternoon, this weekend's shootings have not been added.

Former Tulsa resident Schuylar Porter said he grew up in the area and was surprised to learn about this weekend's violence.

"It's different. Makes you think twice before you come up and visit for the weekend now," said Porter. "We used to come out and hang out and skateboard everywhere, and it was completely fine. That… it is a bit shocking, that's different."



2 News reached out to lead homicide detective Brandon Watkins, who said he was unable to speak because he was so busy. We also reached out to Tulsa Police Department Public Information Officers for updates on all three shootings and did not receive calls back.

