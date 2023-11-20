Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead in shooting near 31st and Mingo

31st and Mingo Homicide
KJRH
31st and Mingo Homicide
Posted at 8:40 PM, Nov 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-19 21:57:07-05

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting near 31st and Mingo

Tulsa police responded to the call just before 6:00 p.m.

Right now officers are looking for the suspect or suspects.

Homicide detective Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed to 2 News there was a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7