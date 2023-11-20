1 dead in shooting near 31st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting near 31st and Mingo

Tulsa police responded to the call just before 6:00 p.m.

Right now officers are looking for the suspect or suspects.

Homicide detective Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed to 2 News there was a homicide.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.

