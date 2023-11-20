1 dead in shooting near 31st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — One person is dead after a shooting near 31st and Mingo
Tulsa police responded to the call just before 6:00 p.m.
Right now officers are looking for the suspect or suspects.
Homicide detective Lt. Brandon Watkins confirmed to 2 News there was a homicide.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube