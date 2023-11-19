5 shot, 2 killed at north Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are on the scene at a home in north Tulsa.

They responded to a call at a home near north Harvard and Apache. Police said the call came in around 2 a.m. Sunday and crews found five people shot at the house. One victim died on scene. Emergency crews performed life saving measures and took 4 people to the hospital, one person died at the hospital.

Investigators believe someone had a party or gathering at the house and an argument led to someone opening fire. Police are not giving details about the victims at this time, but did say a child is involved.

2 News is going to keep updating as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

