Man shot, killed at Pine and Yale Dollar General

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) — A man is dead after being shot and killed at a Dollar General near E. Pine Street and N. Yale Avenue early Monday morning, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Casey Roebuck, the communications director for the Tulsa County Sheriff, said a few minutes before 1 am on Monday, Tulsa police responded to a man down at the Dollar General.

2 News Oklahoma

The man died at the hospital about an hour later, Roebuck said. TCSO identified the victim as 46-year-old Paul Nelson Schultz.

Roebuck said surveillance video shows an unknown man get out of his vehicle in the parking lot and shoot the victim during an apparent confrontation. The unknown man then reportedly fled the scene.

She said authorities know the victim "did work here at the store and that he was also homeless and lived in a tent that's located just beyond that white building, right there."

Roebuck said law enforcement is now looking for the unknown man in the vehicle.

They encourage anyone with information about all this to call (918) 596-5600.

This is a developing story.

