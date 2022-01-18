Tulsa Public Schools temporarily reinstates masking expectation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools is temporarily reinstating its district-wide masking expectations, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist said in a letter to families on Tuesday.

"We have continued to monitor local and district-level COVID-19 data over the long weekend," Gist said.

"Based on the latest information available, rates of community spread in Tulsa County have reached record highs and the entirety of our city is now in the top two highest categories for COVID-19 infection rates."

MORE >>> Record-breaking COVID-19 surge in Oklahoma

The mask expectation applies to all students and adults in the schools and district-office sites.

See the full letter here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --