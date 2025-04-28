Tulsa Public Schools talks adding AI to class with Trump's Executive Order

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump signed an Executive Orderon April 23, planning to add artificial intelligence learning opportunities in K-12 across the country.

Representative Luke Chitwood, for Tulsa Public Schools, said they're ready to add more technology to their classrooms to help students.

Trump said he planned to establish a task force of government leaders to partner with AI organizations, schools, and nonprofits to facilitate the plan.

Chitwood said their current AI reading comprehension tool, called Amira, was thriving.

"This is cutting-edge stuff — it's something that across the district we're trying to figure out how to adapt, how to utilize it best," said Chitwood.

In just one week, Chitwood said that 75% of elementary school students had met their reading goals due to the AI program. Trump said the motivation behind the executive order is to thrive in an increasingly digital society. Chitwood said TPS is ready for the improvements.

"Students should be exposed to the newest and the best… We've talked with high school leaders who are figuring out how does this change or influence operations in their building," said Chitwood.

Trump said the team will be made up of leaders from the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Labor, the Secretary of Energy, the Secretary of Education, the Director of the National Science Foundation, and the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy.

Louise Suarez is a parent in the Tulsa area. She said adding more AI is worrying.

"There's a limit to how much we should use it so we can advance, but not to the point where we numb the capacity to have memories and quick thinking," said Suarez.

2 News reached out to Broken Arrow Public Schools, which provided a statement.

"Our goal is to ensure students are equipped with the skills needed for success in an evolving digital world. District leaders will review the recent executive order and adjust as needed," said BPS leaders.

Chitwood said TPS is looking forward to the future of learning with AI.

"Excited about additional resources being put into our classrooms and supporting our students being ready for the future," said Chitwood.

To Learn more about the Executive Order, click here.

