Tulsa Public Schools superintendent reacts after voters overwhelmingly pass a historical bond package

TULSA, Okla. — Voters overwhelmingly approved a $609 million bond package for Tulsa Public Schools on Tuesday.

More than 17,000 Tulsans cast their votes, with all four propositions passing by more than 80% of the vote. The propositions cover student opportunities, learning environments, technology, and transportation.

"This is just an example of what happens when Tulsans come together and do the right thing for public education. It just feels like Tulsa believes in Tulsa Public Schools," Dr. Ebony Johnson said.

The district will receive one of the state's largest school bond packages in history to fund upgrades. Tulsa Public Schools will invest in boosting student engagement, HVAC repairs, remodeling, Chromebooks for kindergartners, access to the driver's education program, and more.

2 News Oklahoma caught up with Dr. Johnson this morning following the bond's approval.

"When I reflect on Monday's board meeting, and I listen to the voices of those young people talking about their opportunities and just the things that are happening in their schools. How they feel loved by their teachers and they feel encouraged. It just brings us even more momentum and brings me even more energy as a superintendent. Which I have a lot of energy, but it brings me even more to just jump out here and continue to just do amazing work," Johnson said.

Following the bond's approval, the Tulsa mayor posted his reaction on social media.

"What a proud moment for our city. Tulsa’s time is now, and our children deserve to be at the center of it all," said Mayor Monroe Nichols.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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