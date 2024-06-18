Tulsa Public Schools spring reading scores mixed

TULSA, Okla — There are mixed results for preliminary MAP spring reading test scores.

MAP stands for "measuring academic performance."

On the upside, third graders showed the strongest performance. However, upper elementary and middle schoolers did not perform as well.

Students take reading and math tests three times a year to assess their growth and proficiency. It helps teachers and families know which concepts their students are mastering and where they may be struggling.

The raw spring MAP scores indicate slower growth was seen from winter to spring than from fall to winter.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson told the board that third, fourth, and fifth graders overall didn't quite hit the end-of-year goal, but early elementary students did.

However, middle schoolers, those in 6th, 7th, and 8th grades overall, didn't quite hit their end of year goal.

In a statement released late in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 18 the district said:

"On Monday night (June 17), our Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education reviewed results of the MAP assessment – Measures of Academic Progress – that students in certain grades take three times a year. The board reviews these results as part of an established process to monitor goals for student achievement. These goals focus on the growth in reading and math we see among economically disadvantaged students in specific grades. By reviewing this information, we can understand the rate of individual progress for each student who participates – and where we need to accelerate student learning.





We know students are always learning -- we monitor the pace at which they are mastering certain skills and work together to accelerate that rate. In the spring of 2024, we saw mixed rates of growth. Students maintained on-track performance in early grades with the strongest performance in 3rd grade, which is incredibly important to establish strong foundations in literacy and numeracy. Third grade is a critical milestone for students in their academic development. We did see the rate of growth level out for upper elementary students and decline for young people in grades 6-8. We are not satisfied with these results. We are already working to break down the scores and develop individualized strategies to speed up growth for those students. Moving faster toward mastering these crucial skills does not happen overnight, but we are committed to working tirelessly to find the best, most effective ways to fulfill the potential of every student in Tulsa."

