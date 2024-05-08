Tulsa Public Schools announce state's first girls flag football league

TULSA, Okla. — Starting in October 2024, 10 teams from Tulsa Public Schools and Bishop Kelley High School will kick off Oklahoma's first girls flag football league at the high school level.

The league is being run with NFL star wideout Donald Driver’s company Driven Elite, LLC and in conjunction with NFL FLAG, Cleats for Kids, and Franklin Sports.

"We are proud to team up with Donald Driver, Driven Elite, Cleats for Kids, and Franklin Sports to bring girls flag football to Tulsa," said TPS Superintendent, Dr. Ebony Johnson. “This initiative will open up additional opportunities for young women to compete and potentially earn scholarship opportunities, encouraging our students to continue to be trailblazers on the field, in the classroom and in their communities.”

These are the 10 schools participating in the league:

Driven NFL Flag

TPS said the league is aimed at providing a platform for young female athletes to showcase their talent, passion, and dedication to the game of football.

“We are excited to introduce the emerging sport of flag football to the girls of Tulsa Public Schools and to make history as we launch Oklahoma’s first high school girls flag football league right here in Tulsa ,” said Mick Wilson, TPS Executive Director of Athletics. “As we explore new ways to develop our student-athletes, we look forward to celebrating their success on the field and in the classroom.”

Girls of all skill levels are welcome to sign up.

An interest camp will be help on June 20 at TPS' Will Rogers College High School for rising 9th-12th graders at TPS or Bishop Kelley.

Interested participants are encouraged to contact Krystel Markwardt, TPS District Athletics Director, at markwkr@tulsaschools.org for more information and to sign up. FLAG organizers will instruct coaches and potential players on flag football skills, drills and rules.

