Tulsa Public Schools adds security detection systems to all schools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools implemented new safety measures in schools across the district. This comes after Tulsa parents grieved with parents in Minneapolis after two children died -- and 18 others were injured during a mass shooting at a catholic school on Aug 27.

Tulsa parents, like Emily Williams, understood the grief that other parents felt – even hundreds of miles away.

"I feel bad for the kids that were just there, I feel bad for the adults," said Williams.

The impact rippled across the county has prompted Tulsa parents to wonder what is being done in their district to protect their kids.

"I'm scared, what if something happens to her, one of my neighbor's kids, or anyone's kids, it's so sad, like I just don't want there to be that worry," said Williams.

Stephanie Andrews, the executive director of family support services for TPS, was grieving with them.

"Our hearts go out to the community there, the school, and the parents," said Andrews.

Andrews said Tulsa schools have measures in place, such as double-locked entrances at all school sites, campus police, and clear bag policies.

However, Tulsa parents told 2 News they're tired of the vicious cycle of violence. It's why they said new security measures added for the 2025-2026 school year were top of mind.

"I don't want to send her to school and not feel safe. I don't want to have to worry about that; parents shouldn't have to worry," said Williams.

2 News asked Andrews what new measures were in place for the 2025-2026 school year, and she described their latest security system.

"Kind of like when you go to the airport, we set up a station students go through there," said Andrews.

Andrews said they've added security detection systems at every school site for all students who walk through the door.

If they're carrying anything that doesn't belong, such as a weapon, the system will sound an alarm.

"I hope that they're going to be ok, that they'll do ok," said Williams.

