Tulsa program focuses on teaching black history throughout the year

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa program focused on teaching black history is looking for some help to keep the program going.

“I wanted to gather families and just community members here to learn black history,” said Kristi Williams.

It’s a passion project for Kristi Williams, founder of Black History Saturdays.

Started in response to HB1775 which banned teaching certain subjects on race and sex, she says she wants Tulsa families to get a full history in her classrooms.

“They’re creating the narrative for us about our history and it’s so important that we recover history, unlearn it, and relearn it,” said Williams.

It’s been year since the program launched inside EduRec in north Tulsa. Students young and old, from February through November, are learning black history from across the country and in Oklahoma.

“When it comes to black people in America, it’s important to know our history didn’t begin with slavery,” said Williams.

Last year they had 120 students. Their numbers have grown to 156 students this year.

“It just shows how many people are wanting to learn about who they are and other people are wanting to learn about their counterparts of people,” said Williams. “It’s really amazing to me to see that people want to learn more.”

Williams says they are in need of some help to keep the program running. For their pre-k and kindergarten classrooms they need small tables and chairs. They’re looking for bookshelves and a system to catalog books as they open a banned book library in May.

One of their biggest needs was met by a local church, Fellowship Congregational United Church of Christ. The congregation is providing 8 televisions and stands so teachers have audio visual equipment.

“It takes a community, and I’m so glad to see that community is stepping up,” said Williams.

Williams says it’s all about continuing to showcase the stories of black Americans.

“This is what we did, and this is what we’re doing and this is where we’re going,” said Williams.

To join the free program or help with their needs click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

