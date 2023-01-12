'Black History Saturdays' launches in February

TULSA, Okla. — A local woman is working to educate Tulsans on Black history not just in February but all year long.

Black History Saturdays is launching in February at EduRec in north Tulsa.

“I just feel like it’s going to make for a better Tulsa, a better Oklahoma and a better world that the kids in north Tulsa can exist in,” Charles Harper said.

Harper is the C.E.O. of EduRec. The program will be housed in the recreation center where kids and adults will learn.

Founder Kristi Williams created the curriculum.

“It’s been my dream to create something where our families can come together and learn this and just really have fun doing this,” said Williams.

Williams says Black history is often reduced to one month, but it goes far beyond that. A high school teacher first gave Williams a deep dive into the subject.

“He taught me that Black history didn’t just start with slavery and oppression and that made a difference in my life, and I know it’ll make a difference in all the participants' lives,” said Williams.

The program is designed for the whole family and will allow families to have continuing discussions about the past, present and future.

“We’re not only going to be talking about Malcolm X and Dr. King, but we’re going to be talking about people right here in this community who have made a difference,” said Williams.

The course taught the first Saturday of each month from February through November is free to attend. It’s supported by a National Geographic Social Justice Education Initiative called 2892 Miles to Go: Geographic Walk for Justice.

“We have a responsibly to make sure that everyone, not just children, but adults too, have access to learn about who they are and where they came from and there’s power in that,” said Williams.

The program kicks off on Feb. 4. They have 120 seats available, and more than half are already reserved. You can apply here.

