The Bros. Houligan closing Cherry Street location

TULSA, Okla. — The Bros. Houligan's Cherry Street location is closing its doors, the owners announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Houligan's Corner" has been a part of that stretch of restaurants on 15th Street for 36 years. The owners posted a message thanking customers for their years of patronage.

"With a heavy heart, we announce the closing of this iconic Bros. Houligan location," the post said. "Our final day of operations will be Saturday, January 14th. We encourage anyone who has experienced the brotherly love at this location over the past three decades to come out for some delicious closure…with a side of gravy."

The Bros. Houligan will still operate out of its 4848 S. Yale location. The owners did not publicly announce a reason for closing.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --