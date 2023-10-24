Judge’s decision further delays HB 1775 lawsuit filed in 2021

TULSA, Okla. — The ACLU, other organizations, teachers and a student filed a lawsuit in 2021 after Oklahoma passed HB 1775, that’s the law that, among other things, bars teaching one race is superior to the other or any teaching that may make one feel guilt or stress on account of their race or sex.

State school board passes emergency rules regarding HB 1775

The groups suing argue the language of the law is vague and caused educators to fear teaching important topics such as the Tulsa Race Massacre, or, more recently, reading “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Attorneys representing the plaintiffs tried to get a preliminary injunction—meaning the law would be stalled until the lawsuit is decided—but didn’t get an answer from the judge.

Another filing in January urged the court to allow “limited discovery” to, once again, try and speed the case up. Attorneys argued the case is “at issue” now.

Court documents mention schools are already being penalized—citing Tulsa Public Schools as an example. In 2022, TPS got “accredited with a warning” for potentially violating HB 1775.

Today, a judge denied the request for limited discovery, which stretches the case out longer.

Given the lack of movement in the case, it is important to note the district judge overseeing the case, Charles B. Goodwin, was nominated by Former President Donald Trump, despite a rating of “unqualified” from the American Bar Association. His work habits were in question for often being absent or late.

