Tulsa preparing for snowy March morning

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is making preparations for a snowy Friday morning commute.

The Tulsa metro area is expected to get about an inch or more of snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a band of winter weather moves through Green Country.

The city says street crews will work 12-hour shifts to pre-treat roads with salt and brine then later apply salt and plow if necessary Friday morning.

City services are mostly unaffected, but bulky waste pickups will be delayed by a week.

Some Green Country schools already announced they'd be adjusting their plans for the day — either distance learning or taking a snow day. 2 News Oklahoma has a list of closings that will update as more schools make adjustments.

