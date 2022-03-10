Tulsa preparing for snowy March morning

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is making preparations for a snowy Friday morning commute.
The Tulsa metro area is expected to get about an inch or more of snow overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a band of winter weather moves through Green Country.
The city says street crews will work 12-hour shifts to pre-treat roads with salt and brine then later apply salt and plow if necessary Friday morning.
City services are mostly unaffected, but bulky waste pickups will be delayed by a week.
>> See our live traffic map to find the best routes for your commute
Some Green Country schools already announced they'd be adjusting their plans for the day — either distance learning or taking a snow day. 2 News Oklahoma has a list of closings that will update as more schools make adjustments.
Trending Stories:
- Here's where to find the cheapest gas across Green Country
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Northern Data to build North American headquarters at MidAmerica Industrial Park
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma animal nonprofit needing donations after van breaks down in Iow
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter