Oklahoma animal nonprofit needing donations after van breaks down in Iowa

TULSA, Okla — Oklahoma Pet Collective Society is a non-profit that works to save abused, abandoned and neglected animals here in green country.

“If rescue is the titanic and these dogs are going underwater, this van is a lifeboat," says Shaunda Richardson,

Shaunda Richardson is a board member for the Oklahoma Pet Collective Society.

The organization is dedicated to saving the lives of dogs, by getting them out of the state.

“We are trying to get as many dogs out of Oklahoma as possible because we have kill shelters here where dogs are euthanized for overcrowding so when that’s the only reason a healthy, socialized, wonderful dog is being killed for space, the answer is to get them out of there.”

Pet collective takes animals to other shelters and fosters to other states across the U.S., to give the dogs a better chance at finding a home. But during their transport to Minnesota last weekend, volunteers ran into a problem.

“The van broke down in Iowa in the middle of nowhere with 15 dogs on board and two volunteers. Fortunately, there was another rescue there that was able to come and pick up the dogs, and there was another rescue from Oklahoma that was able to give our volunteers a ride back.”

But the van never made it back.

“It's still in the middle of Iowa. It will cost $1,100 just to bring it back not including any repairs."

Richardson says that’s their only van, and without it, they can’t save these animals’ lives.

“If we don’t have a van, the dogs that live here, have to stay here, which means there’s not room for any more dogs.”

Pet collective is asking for the public’s help, to get their van back to Oklahoma, and up and running again.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering, you can through their website.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --