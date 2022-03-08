Grandmother, grandson hit by car on walk to school in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police responded to an accident involving a woman and a child near 41st and Florence on Tuesday morning.

Just around 8:30 a.m., a woman was walking her grandson to Edison Preparatory School for the school day. As they were crossing the street on Florence, someone hit them with their car.

Both the woman and the child had minor injuries but were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

At this time, Tulsa police have not identified anyone involved in the accident.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --