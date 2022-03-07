Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three people ejected from vehicle at Hwy. 75 & 76th Street N.

PHOTO: Highway 75 & 76th Street N crash
Posted at 3:14 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 16:24:11-05

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash at Highway 75 and 76th Street N. just after 2 p.m. Monday.

They told 2 News Oklahoma that a vehicle left the exit ramp and rolled. The vehicle burst into flames and three people were ejected. Troopers do not know why the car went off the ramp.

Emergency officials took two people to a hospital for 'major' injuries, the third person refused treatment.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7