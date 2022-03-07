Three people ejected from vehicle at Hwy. 75 & 76th Street N.

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash at Highway 75 and 76th Street N. just after 2 p.m. Monday.

They told 2 News Oklahoma that a vehicle left the exit ramp and rolled. The vehicle burst into flames and three people were ejected. Troopers do not know why the car went off the ramp.

Emergency officials took two people to a hospital for 'major' injuries, the third person refused treatment.

