Jenks rezoning ordinance moves forward

JENKS, Okla — Downtown Jenks landowners are ready to put up a fight as the City of Jenks Planning Commission moved forward on a rezoning ordinance known as the Unified Development Ordinance.

The Planning Commission approved the final draft of this ordinance to be sent to the City Council for a vote in April, but some landowners don't agree with the list of restrictions.

Sam Allton owns several lots in Jenks with multiple lots on Main Street.

Main street is where this Unified Development Ordinance will apply.

The city of Jenks' goal is to keep the historic aspect of the downtown area.

Allton said this ordinance will limit potential customers for his land and have some affect on current businesses.

“They want to limit the automotive care. Cecil's Tire they want that off Main Street. They don’t want insurance office. They don’t want professional offices. They’re going to be very restrictive with the new ordinance", Allton said.

He has been in talks with an automotive business to develop this land and do business on Main Street but this proposed ordinance would restrict that.

