Father killed in north Tulsa neighborhood shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Thursday morning.
Officers responded to a call about a man shot in the neighborhood near East 56th Street North and Peoria around 10:45 a.m. to investigate.
Police say a 59-year-old father and his son were working when another person in the area got into an argument with the father.
That person shot the father and the son ran to get help.
The father died from his wounds.
Police say they believe they know who they know the suspected shooter they're looking for but haven't identified them or the victim.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
